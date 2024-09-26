Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rises By 153.2%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 153.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Symrise Price Performance
SYIEY stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,262. Symrise has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.
About Symrise
