Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Decreases By 42.4%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TCTM Kids IT Education Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of TCTM stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.53. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

