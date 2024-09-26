Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Expands By 137.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,915,500 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the August 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,051.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

About Telia Company AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.