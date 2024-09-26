Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Expands By 137.0%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,915,500 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the August 31st total of 2,917,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,051.7 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.
