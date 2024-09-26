Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Grows By 101.6%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.9 days.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
TGSNF remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Thursday. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $11.69.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.