Short Interest in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Expands By 100.0%

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WISE opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter worth $616,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

