Short Interest in Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Increases By 144.9%

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the August 31st total of 157,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Thunder Power Stock Down 3.1 %

AIEV stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Thunder Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

