Short Interest in Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Increases By 144.9%

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,500 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the August 31st total of 157,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 788,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Thunder Power Stock Down 3.1 %
AIEV stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Thunder Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63.
About Thunder Power
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thunder Power
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.