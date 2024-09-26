Short Interest in Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Declines By 39.8%

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNGCF remained flat at $2.28 on Thursday. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

About Tongcheng Travel

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

