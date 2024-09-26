Short Interest in Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Declines By 39.8%

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNGCF remained flat at $2.28 on Thursday. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.
About Tongcheng Travel
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- China’s Tech Stocks Surge: What Top Investors Know That You Don’t
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nike’s New CEO Could Return the Company to Stock Market Glory
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rubrik: Riding the AI Wave in the Cybersecurity Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.