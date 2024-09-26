Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Decreases By 41.8%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TKGBY stock remained flat at $3.71 on Thursday. 28,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services in Turkey. The company offers current, savings, time and term deposit, e-savings, YUVAM, NET, ELMA, overdraft, and gold accounts; general purpose, auto, mortgage, commercial, and project loans, as well as IBOR reforms and foreign trade financing; investment funds, stocks, derivatives, Garanti BBVA e-trader platform, time barred deposit and investment lists, and derivative instruments; credit and debit cards, bonusflas, and POS and e-commerce products; and insurance and pension products.

