Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Decreases By 41.8%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Price Performance
Shares of TKGBY stock remained flat at $3.71 on Thursday. 28,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,489. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02.
About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.
