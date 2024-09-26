Short Interest in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Drops By 48.8%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the August 31st total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at TXO Partners

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 942,295 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 37.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.49. 64,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.97%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

