Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Drops By 46.5%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unilever Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 1,333,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,372. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Unilever by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after buying an additional 216,596 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Unilever by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

