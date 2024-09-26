Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Increases By 95.8%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

