Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Grows By 139.3%

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 139.3% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.82 and a 200-day moving average of $243.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 8.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.