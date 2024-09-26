Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Decreases By 37.9%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 846,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.22. Verano has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $222.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verano will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

