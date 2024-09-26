Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 42.9%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 33,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.26%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,652 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,040 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,423 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

