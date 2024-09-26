Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Declines By 43.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,217.0 days.
Whitbread Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.
Whitbread Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.