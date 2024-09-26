Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Declines By 43.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,217.0 days.

OTCMKTS WTBCF opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

