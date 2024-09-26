Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Declines By 57.9%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

White Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

WHGOF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. White Gold has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

