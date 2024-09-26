Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Declines By 57.9%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
White Gold Trading Down 3.8 %
WHGOF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. White Gold has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
White Gold Company Profile
