Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Increases By 144.2%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZD. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 696.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 44.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HYZD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,238. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

