Short Interest in Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Increases By 83.3%

Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Wolverine Resources Stock Performance
Shares of WOLV stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Wolverine Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Wolverine Resources Company Profile
