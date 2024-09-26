Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Expands By 72.7%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Worksport Stock Performance

Shares of WKSP stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Worksport has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 84.45% and a negative net margin of 410.82%.

Institutional Trading of Worksport

About Worksport

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Worksport stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worksport Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WKSP Free Report ) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,206,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,650 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.76% of Worksport worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

