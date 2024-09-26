Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Expands By 72.7%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of WKSP stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. Worksport has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.75.
Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 84.45% and a negative net margin of 410.82%.
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
