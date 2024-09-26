Short Interest in XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Drops By 46.3%

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,500 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the August 31st total of 1,599,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,595.0 days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of XDNCF stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. XD has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

XD Company Profile

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

