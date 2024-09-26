Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Drops By 52.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance
XLO stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xilio Therapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.