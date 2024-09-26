Short Interest in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Drops By 52.3%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the August 31st total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XLO stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Xilio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Research analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xilio Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XLO Free Report ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.80% of Xilio Therapeutics worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

