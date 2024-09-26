Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Drops By 55.9%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yatra Online Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yatra Online will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
