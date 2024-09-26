Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Rises By 166.7%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 26.5 %
YERBF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Yerbaé Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.
About Yerbaé Brands
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yerbaé Brands
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Yerbaé Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yerbaé Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.