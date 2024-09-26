Short Interest in Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) Rises By 166.7%

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yerbaé Brands Stock Down 26.5 %

YERBF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Yerbaé Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

About Yerbaé Brands

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

