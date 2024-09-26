Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Rises By 125.0%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. Yotta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3,169.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 1.84% of Yotta Acquisition worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

