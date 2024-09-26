Short Interest in Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Drops By 36.6%

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of YHGJ stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
