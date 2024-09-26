Short Interest in Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Drops By 36.6%

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of YHGJ stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Yunhong Green CTI has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Yunhong Green CTI

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

