Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Increases By 82.7%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the August 31st total of 133,700 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research upgraded Zapp Electric Vehicles Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

NASDAQ ZAPP opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

