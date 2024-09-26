Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.70

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $15.00. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 5,800 shares.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa supplies wind turbines and power solutions to customers. The company is a global leader in the renewable energy industry specifically in the development, installation, maintenance, and manufacturing of wind turbines. Siemens Gamesa’s vision is to be the global leader in the renewable energy industry driving the transition towards a sustainable world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.