Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Sienna Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 68,500 shares.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.