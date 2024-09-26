Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

SIA opened at C$16.91 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.42.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

