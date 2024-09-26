Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Position Lifted by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 1.89% of Signet Jewelers worth $75,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1,661.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 46,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,357,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $695,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,137.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,202 shares of company stock worth $4,151,769 in the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

