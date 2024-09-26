Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 251,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SILA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 278,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $26.50.
Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.
Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
