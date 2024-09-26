Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Trading Down 7.2%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

