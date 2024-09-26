Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 470.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.19. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $154.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

