Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 105,084 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 754,017 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $44,073,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

