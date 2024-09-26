Silvercorp Metals Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.53 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SVM. Eight Capital raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$6.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 52,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$279,247.50. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

See Also

