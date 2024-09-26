SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE SILV opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth $28,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

