SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.27

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 1546910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

