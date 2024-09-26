Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of SMWB opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Similarweb will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 215,221 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

