Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.6 %

SPG opened at $169.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

