Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simpple Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SPPL opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Simpple has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

