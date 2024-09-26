Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sims Stock Performance

Sims stock remained flat at $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Sims has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Sims Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

