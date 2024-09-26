Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Sino Land Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNLAY remained flat at $5.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Sino Land has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
About Sino Land
