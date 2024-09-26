Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance

BLCN opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

