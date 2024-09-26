SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Short Interest Update

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 64,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The company had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 91.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,629,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.