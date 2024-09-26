SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,279.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 24,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $16,757,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,366,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

