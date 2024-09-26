Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 32.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of SYTA stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $437.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 182.47% and a negative net margin of 269.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
