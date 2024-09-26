Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 31st total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 32.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $437.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 182.47% and a negative net margin of 269.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.