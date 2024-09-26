SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,071 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,659,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SJW Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

SJW Group stock opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

