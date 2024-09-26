SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.58

Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 16742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SK Telecom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 37.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

