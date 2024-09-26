Skeena Resources Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22).

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

NYSE:SKE opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $913.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKE. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

