Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.56

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $12.16. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 11,298 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SKYH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $845.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 222.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

